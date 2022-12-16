Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,681. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

