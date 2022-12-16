Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 64,343 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.37% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3,699.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 413,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 402,421 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 333,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 273,076 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 196,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 168,021 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,227,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 134,582 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,304,000.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBDQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.40. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,868. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

