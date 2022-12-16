Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.01. 54,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,506. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

