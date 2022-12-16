Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $34.80 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,841 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 8.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.16% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

IGSB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.02. 63,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $53.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

