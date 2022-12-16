Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10,053.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 314,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.9 %

CVS stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 99,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,417. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.



