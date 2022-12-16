Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 1.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

