Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 1,257 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. 55,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,405. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.