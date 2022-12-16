Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMBL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.72.

Bumble Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

