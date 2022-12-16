Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MINC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MINC opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

