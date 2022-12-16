Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.99. The company has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

