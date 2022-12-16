Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 16,516 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

