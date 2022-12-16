Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

IMCV opened at $62.57 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $71.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

