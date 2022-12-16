Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56.

