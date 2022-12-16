Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 546.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $65.62.

