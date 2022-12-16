Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,892 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $236,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.82. 325,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,510,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

