Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 11,350 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth $2,571,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BP by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 55,056 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BP from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

BP Trading Down 2.7 %

BP stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. 233,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,913,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.40%.

About BP



BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

