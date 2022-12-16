Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,564,000 after buying an additional 1,601,170 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,492.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.40. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,475. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.00.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

