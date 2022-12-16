Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. 37,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

