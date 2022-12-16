Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 1,364 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.33. 8,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,768. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.