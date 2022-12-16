Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,237. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
