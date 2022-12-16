Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,237. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

