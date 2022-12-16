BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance
BCAN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $16.38.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.