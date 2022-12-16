BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

BCAN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

