Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 391.60 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 397.60 ($4.88). Approximately 576,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 527,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.60 ($4.90).
Several research analysts have issued reports on BYIT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.13) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 406.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 421.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £922.48 million and a PE ratio of 2,644.24.
In other news, insider David Maw purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,130 ($13,654.77).
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
