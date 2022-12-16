C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Increased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

