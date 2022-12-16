C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CLF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.17. 342,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,786,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

