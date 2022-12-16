C2C Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,523. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.85.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

