C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $104,561,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $19,249,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $8,238,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $7,363,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

