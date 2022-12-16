C2C Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. 146,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,745. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

