Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Cut by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $162.23 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

