Campbell Wealth Management Acquires 12,226 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $391,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

