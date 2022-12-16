Campbell Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 276,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,000. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned 2.76% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $44.32 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

