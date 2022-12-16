Campbell Wealth Management Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.98 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.