Campbell Wealth Management Invests $212,000 in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNSB. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

