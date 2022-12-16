Campbell Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 644,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,895,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.9% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,463,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,628,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $116.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.