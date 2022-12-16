Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Position Decreased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 519,850 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $23.77 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

