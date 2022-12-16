Canacol Energy Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNE stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.91. 97,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,472. The company has a market cap of C$325.76 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.87 and a 1 year high of C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

