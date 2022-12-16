Canacol Energy Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
Canacol Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CNE stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.91. 97,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,472. The company has a market cap of C$325.76 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.87 and a 1 year high of C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
