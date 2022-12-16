Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel Sells 1,629 Shares

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,721.73.

Keith E. Creel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$104.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$86.12 and a 52-week high of C$111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$102.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

