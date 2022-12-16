Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.08 and last traded at C$25.08. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.