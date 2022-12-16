Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

