Canandaigua National Corp Buys 1,094 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

