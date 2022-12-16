Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.61 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $807.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $808.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $724.36. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

