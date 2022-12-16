Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,769,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 112,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 69,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

