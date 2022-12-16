Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.47 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

