Canandaigua National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.