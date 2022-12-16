Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,621,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 50,062 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 445,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

