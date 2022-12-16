Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $331.45 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.03 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.42 and a 200 day moving average of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.