Canandaigua National Corp Sells 245 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 173,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $429.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.82 and its 200 day moving average is $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

