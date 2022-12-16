Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.89

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.89 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 24.60 ($0.30). Capita shares last traded at GBX 24.96 ($0.31), with a volume of 3,484,391 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £399.86 million and a P/E ratio of 188.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.88.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.