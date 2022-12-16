Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.89

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.89 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 24.60 ($0.30). Capita shares last traded at GBX 24.96 ($0.31), with a volume of 3,484,391 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Capita Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £399.86 million and a P/E ratio of 188.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.88.
Capita Company Profile
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
