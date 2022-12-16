Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in November

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,196,700 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 3,736,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.8 days.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF traded down 0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 3.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,373. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of 1.73 and a twelve month high of 6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.92 and its 200-day moving average is 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCCF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 6.47.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

