CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.92

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 29252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $641.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
