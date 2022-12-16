Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CUK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. 61,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.21) to GBX 1,219 ($14.96) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,336,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

